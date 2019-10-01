CZMP: Goa moves Centre for CRZ notification amendment

Panaji: Citing the uniqueness of Goa and to allow the government to strike a balance between ecology and development of the state, the state government has made suggestion to the Union Ministry for Environment to amend the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification, 2011 to pave way for a composite Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) for the state to enable its practical implementation.

Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral along with director of Environment Johnson Fernandes, director of Agriculture Madhav Kelkar and Dr Simon D’Souza, former scientist of National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) on Monday held a one-and-half-hour meeting with the secretary, Union Ministry of Environment C K Mishra and urged him to consider Goa’s case.

A detailed discussion was held in the meeting in connection with the preparation of the CZMP for the state of Goa with regards to the CRZ notification, 2011.

Joint Secretary Nautiyal, director of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bharat Singh and Dr Ramesh, a director of National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, were also present during the discussion.

The memorandum submitted by Cabral states that post CRZ notification 2011, the HTL has been shifted due to breach of bunds etc, affecting numerous people. Hence, it is proposed that after Clause 3(xiv), an additional clause be inserted stating that ‘CRZ notification of 2011 shall not be applicable to all such projects for which approvals had already been granted for development of plots prior to the CRZ notification, 2011 and the line of HTL shall from such closest of the plot permitted for development.’

It said that headlands are also a point of HTL and no-development zone along such headlands be marked up to 50 metres and not 200 metres.

While explaining about Goa, it further said that the state has many villages which are substantially developed and are well connected by roads, are equipped with water and sewerage facilities and such villages after legally designated as urban areas by the state government be classified as CRZ II as per clause 7(ii).

“It is proposed that a necessary amendment be made to the CRZ Notification, 2011 in Clause 6(d) stating that “residential houses not including residential apartments and /or commercial establishment constructed prior to January 1, 2005 by obtaining permissions from the local authority except GCZMA be considered for a one-time ex-post facto approval of CRZ clearance on a case-to-case basis by GCZMA within a period of six months from the date of amendment,” Cabral said.

In connection with the preparation of CZMP, Cabral stated that this plan which is of 1:25,000 scale is hardly readable nor can any person understand the same locally. Since village-level plans have to be prepared as per 1:3,960 scale, it is but appropriate to amend clause 5(vi) by substituting 1:25,000 so that 1:3,960 scale maps or closest to this scale can be prepared to have a meaningful implementable / executable CZMP.

The secretary of Environment requested Cabral to submit a detailed case on uniqueness of Goa in this regard so that the Union Ministry can take it up for consideration.

In CRZ notification, 2011, there are special provisions for Goa which includes protection and mapping of Khazan land and the state government has sought amendment in the said provisions.

Goa government has sought amendment to clause 1 (ii) of the CRZ notification, 2011, the clause concerning Clause CRZ V 3 (IV, V) clause 5 (vi) and amendment to clause 8(II)(ii) of CRZ notification 2011 by insertion of an explanation.

CRZ shall apply to the land area between HTL to 100 mts or width of the creek whichever is less on the landward side along the tidal influenced water bodies that are connected to the sea and the distance up to which development along such tidal influenced water bodies shall be governed by the distance upto which the tidal effects are experienced, which shall be determined based on salinity concentration of 5 parts per thousand measured during the driest period of the year and distance up to which tidal effects are experienced which tidal effects are experienced shall be clearly identified and demarcated accordingly in the CZMP, it stated.