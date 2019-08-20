CZMP: Loutolim VP resolves to seek experts help

Margao: The village panchayat of Loutolim on Sunday during its ordinary gram sabha unanimously resolved to urge the Ministry of Environment to depute its expert from National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) or other competent officials to guide the panchayat body in preparing the village CZMP.

Members of the gram sabha further said that the village resource persons and experts’ help should also be sought to prepare the CZMP.

Villagers opined that the panchayat body should take a lead and that the other village committees like khazan land, communidade also to be taken into confidence in preparing an effective CZMP.

“We are working in tandem to prepare a CZMP which will benefit and help the villagers. This plan would be then submitted to the Ministry of Environment,’’ informed the deputy sarpanch Xavier Fernandes after the gram sabha.

The sarpanch Filiphina Fernandes chaired the gram sabha. A couple of other issues were also discussed during the gram sabha.