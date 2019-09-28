CZMPs: fisheries dept begins process for collecting ‘data’ from fishing community

NT NETWORK

Margao/Canacona

With a race against time to complete the coastal zone management plans (CZMPs), the Directorate of Fisheries has now started the process of collecting ‘ground data’ from the fishing community in six talukas.

As per the fresh notification, the directorate of fisheries has sought data on fish landing centres, GPS co-ordinates including each used by traditional fishermen for landing of fish/ traditional boats and roads along with traditional fishing parks, and access to beaches for fishermen.

The department has given time till October 4, 2019 to complete the process while having designated just one officer in each of the six areas notified of Salcete, Bardez, Pernem, Vasco, Canacona and Ponda.

The notification comes at a time when the government has sent back the consolidated maps back to the village panchayats.

However, in a letter written to the Canacona BDO, the director of environment Johnson Fernandes has mentioned that the CZMPs prepared by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, Chennai were not consolidated and each village was divided into grids, making it difficult for the public to read them.

Fernandes, however, admitted that the department was in constant touch with NCSCM to provide the consolidated plans, but they haven’t responded to the requests and hence Goa government has now engaged a private agency to join the grids and prepare a consolidated plan for the better understanding by the public.

He further said that the local bodies could now suggest changes in the plan if there are any omissions and commissions, and then point out the same so that they can be included in the plan.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Abijeet Prabhudessai of the Citizens For Coastal Communities said the two notifications suggest that the plans have been prepared without proper data.

Prabhudessai said that the notification by the fisheries department curtailing the period to consolidate data in respective talukas till October 4 is an eyewash as such a massive exercise cannot be completed in such a short span of time.

He said that it appears that either the fisheries department has concealed the data on fishing communities or NCSCM has deliberately omitted the data as none of which has been reflected in the plan despite the fisheries department issuing certificates to fishing community.

He said that from the time the Portuguese left Goa, the government has not gathered ground data of the fishing community and has only relied on registrations of fishing communities.

He said that the exercise by the fisheries department to consolidate such data will need time if the government is seriously committed to protect the interests of the fishing community.

The forum observed that the rivers, water bodies and khazans are entirely used for fishing and, registered fishermen will have the documents but what about the local people who do fishing and many a times depend on fishing for their survival but have no registration.