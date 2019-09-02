Davorlim deny Raia semis berth

Chandor: Goals from Paxton Gomes, Mable Miranda and Vito Miranda enabled Sporting Club of Davorlim to register a fluent 3-1 win against Raia SC and enter the semi-finals of 46th Chandor Seamen Rolling Trophy Football Tournament played at Chandor grounds on Sunday.

Sporting Club of Davorlim went into the lead in the 13th minute when Paxton Gomes sent an angular effort to beat Raia SC keeper Lio Colaso stunning him completely even as he dived to stop the ball from bulging the nets.

Now in high spirits, Sporting Club of Davorlim carried out a flurry of raids, completely keeping the Raia SC defenders on the back foot. So pronounced were the raids of Davorlim that the Raia SC players were pinned in their own half to defend their fort.

Even as Raia packed five defenders, they could not stop Davorlim from inflating their lead. In the 19th minute, Paxton Gomes raced on the right flank and sent a defence splitting pass to Mable Miranda whose drive crashed to the far corner of the nets putting Davorlim two goals up.

Sporting Club of Davorlim continued to exploit the porous defence of Raia SC and it was their keeper Lio Colaso who stood bravely under the bar to foil the Davorlim strikers from finding the mark.

As Davorlim lowered their guard for a while, Raia carried out a sudden foray which culminated into a goal to reduce the margin.

Raia SC striker Jouston Barbosa who was left unmarked sneaked into the box and on receiving a brilliant pass, bulged the nets with a neat placement in the 23rd minute.

But Sporting Club of Davorlim continued with their intimidating play and broke through the rival defence time and often. It was during such spell of time that Sporting Club of Davorlim scored their third goal in the 29th minute following a forward pass by Mable Miranda to Vito Miranda who lost no time in slamming the ball past the dazed Raia SC keeper Lio Colaso.

The second session saw Sporting Club of Davorlim in a relaxed mood and even after resorting to some incisive passes they were unable to beat the Raia SC keeper Lio who proved to be a good pair of hands.

Sporting Club of Davorlim won more possession in the midfield which gave them the good edge over Raia Sporting whose midfielders seemed to be disorganised and bereft of ideas to take the ball forward in the rival half.

Though Raia SC did create some element of surprise with some penetrating moves, their forwards simply appeared to be goal shy, unable to find the mark even from close distance.

Raia’s Klins Mendes, Danny Fernandes and Socky Cardozo did try some shots which went wayward.

Both the teams seemed to sweat it out to get the better of each other in the last fifteen minutes of play and though some shots were fired, they were off the target.

In the last few minutes of play, Raia created three great moves but on all the three counts, Sporting Club of Davorlim keeper brought off smart saves.