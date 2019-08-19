Davorlim dominate Candolim to set up 3-goal win

Chandor: Sporting Club of Davorlim entered the quarterfinals of 46th Chandor Seamen Rolling Trophy football tournament defeating Candolim SC 3-0 played at Chandor grounds on Sunday.

Sporting Club of Davorlim that led 1-0 at half time, scored through Piedade Colaso in the 13th minute and thereafter, in the post interval session, Valinko Dias found the mark in the 67th minute, followed by Rayan Furtado who bulged the nets in the 69th minute to complete the route.

Dominating the play in both the sessions, Sporting Club of Davorlim created several goal scoring opportunities and had their strikers been on target. The score line would have been at least two more goals higher but Davorlim threw away their goal scoring chances.

Davorlim went into the lead following a nice forward pass to Piedade on the left flank whose angular effort crashed in to beat Candolim keeper Dnaneshwar.

Candolim SC came up with some break away moves saw Nikhil Naik and Altaf Aazam putting some great efforts to try and find the mark but the duo did not get enogh support from the midfield and the attackers too were too slow with the ball.

Sporting Club of Davorlim defence looked strong wherein Melvin Figueredo, Jomack Colaso and Andrew Colaso stood firm to quell whatever forays the rival team made. They buttressed their lead in the 67th minute when Valinko Dias bulged the nets with a solo effort.

Davorlim thereafter scored their third goal through Rayan Furtado in the 69th minute following a goal mouth melee.

Candolim SC’s last ditch efforts to try and pull a goal back proved futile.