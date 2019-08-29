Davorlim outplay Fr Agnelo YSC to enter final

NT NETWORK

Sporting Club of Davorlim entered the final of Nuvem Parish Cup Football Tournament defeating Fr Agnelo Youth Sports Club, Paroda by a convincing 4-1 margin played at church grounds, Nuvem on Wednesday.

Sporting Club of Davorlim found the mark through Milton Colaso in the very first minute to put his team in the lead and goals thereafter came off easily through Perryson Rebello (14th minute), Robinson Colaso (30th minute) and Mable Miranda (70th minute).

Starting the match on an attacking note, Sporting Club of Davorlim stunned their rivals when Milton Colaso raced into the box for a through pass and banged the ball to the far corner of Fr Agnelo Youth SC nets to beat keeper Melvino Lima.

The match then completely belonged to Sporting Club of Davorlim who had two quick chances within the next 10 minutes but the Fr Agnelo Youth SC keeper brought off smart saves to guard the situation.

Sporting Club of Davorlim kept pressing hard and buttressed their lead in the 14th minute when Perryson Rebello dodged two rival defenders before crashing the ball to the far end of Fr Agnelo nets.

The match then completely tilted in favour of Sporting Club of Davorlim who scored their third goal through Robinson Colaso to go three goals up at half time.

The second half proceedings looked listless with Sporting Club of Davorlim who looked confident simply passing the ball among themselves for long spells, though Fr Agnelo Youth SC pulled a goal back through Pascoal Fernandes in the 36th minute, following a defensive lapse.

Fr Agnelo YSC did have posssesion of the ball for quite sometime in the second session but their moves simply were not enough to beat the Sporting Club of Davorlim defence.

As the match was about to end, Sporting Club of Davorlim scored their fourth goal of the day through Mable Miranda who was left unchallenged as he was completely unmarked and as such had no difficulty at all to slot the ball home.