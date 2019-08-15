Day after disqualification of 8 BoDs, Goa Dairy gets new administrator

NT NETWORK

Ponda

A day after the registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) issued an order disqualifying 8 board of directors, deputy director of animal husbandry and veterinary services Dr Vilas Naik took charge as administrator of the Goa Dairy on Wednesday.

Dr Naik said that he will put the experience and knowledge gained while working with the Animal Husbandry Department for the betterment of Goa Dairy and its farmers.

“I have served with the Animal Husbandry department for nearly 31 years and also served with the dairy for two years as veterinary officer in 1986-87. I will try my best to use that experience and knowledge to improve the functioning of the Goa Dairy,” Dr Vilas Naik said while speaking to this daily.

Dr Naik also said that his main focus will be to augment Goa Dairy’s milk supply which has been affected by flood-like situation in the state and also in other states.

“The dairy faces shortage of almost 25,000 litre milk per day and resolving this issue will be our main focus at the beginning. As days pass, we will try to study the difficulties faced by the officials, workers and also farmers based on which, steps will be initiated to tackle the difficulties,” Dr Naik said when asked about his initial plans as administrator of Goa Dairy.

It may be recalled that the registrar of co-operative societies Menino D’Souza had on Tuesday disqualified eight directors of the Goa Dairy, after establishing their involvement in massive irregularities in the dairy.

Since there is no quorum on the board of the directors of the Goa Dairy after the disqualification of the eight directors, the registrar of co-operative societies has dissolved the board and appointed deputy director of animal husbandry and veterinary services Dr Vilas Naik as administrator to look after the functioning of the dairy.