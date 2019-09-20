Day-care centre booked for feeding ‘tobacco-spiked’ milk to toddler

Ponda: Officials of a day-care centre at Shantinagar-Ponda including its manager have been booked by Ponda police for allegedly feeding milk spiked with tobacco to a 21-month-old girl child.

A complaint in this regard has been lodged by the girl’s mother, who is professor at Goa Engineering College.

The accused manager is identified as Gauri Kamat while names of the staffers are not revealed by the police.

As per information, recently during the day care of the complainant’s child, the manager and staffers of the centre allegedly fed some brownish material suspected to be tobacco to the child through the milk so that she is intoxicated/ induced into sleep and won’t disturb the staff/ management for some hours.

The child’s mother allegedly found the brownish material in the milk feeder in the evening on the day of the incident and after inquiry with staffers filed a complaint with police.

Based on the complaint, Ponda police have registered an FIR under Section 8 of Goa Children’s Act and sections 328 and 338 of IPC against the manager and staffers of the day-care centre for endangering the life of the child.

The material found in the milk feeder has been sent for testing to the Food and Drugs Administration office and they are awaiting the reports, informed Ponda police.