Days before Mapusa Dev Bodgeshwar Jatrostav, officials seal amusement rides over missing NOCs

NT Reporter

Mapusa

Following directions of the Bardez Deputy Collector, officials of the Bardez administration on Thursday sealed two giant wheels erected for the Shri Dev BodgeshwarJatrostav fair in Mapusa. Several other entertainment rides were also sealed after they were found lacking no-objection certificates from the departments concerned. These rides had been a major attraction of North Goa’s biggest fair at Mapusa. Two separate teams from the Bardez mamlatdar office, who is also the administrator of the temple, commenced the sealing of amusement rides installed at two locations.

In the presence of police personnel, officials sealed access gates and generators. Around 18 amusement ride structures, including two giant wheels, a roller coaster ride, looping pirate ships and others, were sealed.

A senior officer said, “We have undertaken sealing of the amusement rides which were erected without obtaining the necessary permission from the

office concerned.”

On Wednesday, following directions of the Collector of North Goa, Additional District Collector III Pundalik Khorjuvekar directed the Bardez Deputy Collector, as well as the mamlatdar and administrator of the temple, to seal and remove the giant wheels and other amusement rides erected for the fair if mandatory NOCs and safety clearances were not produced. The famous jatra of Shri Dev Bodgeshwar, considered the guardian deity of Mapusa, will commence from Friday.

The jatra is a popular festivity in North Goa, with thousands visiting the temple to seek blessings and attend the large fair held in front of the temple, where numerous stalls selling sweets, clothes, toys and other items

are set up.