DBC holds investiture ceremony

Don Bosco College, Panaji held its investiture ceremony for the academic year. This was the first ever ‘Election Based’ student council of the college. The general secretary elected was Chic Da Cruz from BBA T&T (Travel and Tourism) while Ethan Mascarenhas from the BBA department was made chairman of ‘Meteora’.

Chief guest for the day was president, BJP Mahila Morcha Goa, Sulakshana Pramod Sawant. Also present were manager of the college, Fr Joaquim Lobo; principal, Cedric Silveira and staff secretary, Partibha Majik.

The programme began with the lighting of the lamp. Addressing the gathering Fr Joaquim stated the importance of understanding the social nature of a leader and possessing a good heart and mind. He also highlighted the important duties of a leader.

Speaking on the occasion Silveira congratulated the newly elected leaders and advised them to work united and energetically for the betterment of the institution. Sawant narrated an anecdote, where she questioned the audience on who wanted to know their future. Through this she stated a lesson on making the right choice in one’s life between the journey of birth and death. She said: “Instead of trying to prove, learn to improve. Instead of simply reacting, try to respond.”

This was then followed by release of the college newsletter Bosco Beats with Vibhav Naik briefing the audience on the same. Class representatives and elected council leaders of different committees, Meteora chairman and general secretary were honoured with badges. This was followed by the leadership oath.