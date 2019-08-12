DBO Fatorda snatch victory in close encounter

Maina: Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda entered the final of ICC Rebelo Memorial Inter-village Football Tournament defeating Sporting Club of Davorlim 2-1 played at St Rita church grounds on Sunday.

It was the Sporting Club of Davorlim team that took Don Bosco Oratory by surprise when attacking medio Cydroy Miranda provided the lead for his team as he banged the ball to the far corner of the rival nets after collecting a neat pass from the left flank in the 11th minute.

Don Bosco Oratory thereafter regrouped, with Cliff Barreto and Francis Andrade working in complete tandem. Cliff dispatched two long shots but the Sporting Club of Davorlim keeper punched the ball to safety on both the counts.

After meticulous moves made by the Don Bosco Oratory team, the Sporting Club of Davorlim defence began to crack under pressure.

After persistent efforts, Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda levelled the score through Cliff Baretto. Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda who dominated the play in the second session scored the match winner in the 67th minute when Francis Andrade scored with ease.

Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda now await the winners of Guirdolim SC and Curtorim Gymkhana who clash with each other today.