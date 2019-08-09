Dearth of vegetables in Panaji market

Panaji: With Goa depending on the neighbouring states for its basic food requirements, the state’s edible supplies coming in from Belagavi, Dharwad, Hubli in Karnataka and other areas have been badly hit due to incessant rain cutting off the road link to Goa.

From vegetables to poultry and from cereals to rice, jowar, bajra and oils all come from Karnataka. Many people were of the opinion that if the present situation continues for a week, Goans could face a lot of inconvenience.

On Thursday, three truckloads of vegetables reached Panaji with great difficulty but the stock was sold within no time, as hoteliers from the beach belt who patronise the wholesalers were the first to buy.

Green coriander was being sold for Rs 300 a bunch on Thursday while tomatoes cost Rs 80 per kg. Carrots were sold at Rs 200 per kg, beans and peas – Rs 200 per kg, cluster beans – Rs 120 per kg, onions – Rs 40 per kg, bitter gourd – Rs 120 per kg, sweet gourd – Rs 80 per kg and capsicum was available at Rs 80 per kg.

The local vegetable vendors did brisk business on Thursday as they sold the vegetables at much-hiked prices. The green leafy vegetables which they used to sell at Rs 20 were sold for Rs 50.

Wholesalers said that they managed to get the few trucks of vegetable only after convincing the police posted to observe the flood situation. They said that the water level has increased on Thursday and the situation near Ambolim Ghat and in Jamboti has also worsened.

Karnataka police have posted personnel round-the-clock to supervise the situation and they do not allow the trucks to ply to and fro due to the fear of landslides and increase in water level. Four-wheelers and trucks venturing into the flooded areas have developed technical snags and as such many drivers now refuse to move along the flooded roads.