Decision on shack policy hangs till Monday next week

The most awaited decision of the high court on revocation of stay on beach shack policy has been postponed to next week. Goa government has told the Bombay high court at Goa that it would file a petition before National Green Tribunal to allow to implement the shack policy.

NGT had told Goa that it would not allow to set up beach shacks unless the Coastal Zone Management Plan is submitted by 31st August. Goa government is now seeking extension till 30th November, but shack policy may be permitted.