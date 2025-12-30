Defence Ministry inks Rs 4,666-cr contracts for battle carbines

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Tuesday signed contracts worth Rs 4,666 crore to procure over 4.25 lakh close quarter battle carbines and 48 heavy torpedoes.

The contract for the battle carbines along with accessories worth Rs 2,770 crore for the Indian Army and the Indian Navy were signed with Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd, the ministry said.

“This achievement marks the culmination of an extraordinary, persistent effort to equip Indian soldiers with world-class lethality, replacing legacy systems with cutting-edge indigenous technology under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision,” it said.

The contract for the procurement and integration of 48 heavyweight torpedoes along with associated equipment for Kalvari class submarines of the Indian Navy at an approximate cost of Rs 1,896 crore was signed with WASS Submarine Systems SRL, Italy. The acquisition will enhance the combat capability of the six Kalvari class submarines, the ministry said.

The delivery of torpedoes will commence from April 2028 and will be completed by early 2030. “These torpedoes have significant operational capabilities and advanced technological features,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The acquisition underscores the government’s commitment to meet the operational requirements of the Indian Navy through the induction of niche technologies and advanced capabilities weapons,” it said.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,406 NCC cadets, including 898 girls from across the country, are participating in the National Cadet Corps’ Republic Day Camp 2026 that began on Tuesday, officials said. Cadets and officers from 25 friendly foreign countries are also scheduled to take part.

The month-long camp features several inter-directorate competitions and events like best cadet competition, small arms firing, marching contingent during the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, and flag area designing.