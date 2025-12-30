Defer road closure for Porvorim work until Jan 5, GCCI urges govt

Panaji: With Goa’s roads crowded with traffic and tourists for year-end celebrations, the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has urged the government to defer the closure of the Porvorim-Mapusa stretch until January 5, 2026.

In a letter to North Goa Collector Ankit Yaday, the industry body highlighted that the Porvorim-Mapusa stretch is a crucial arterial route extensively used by tourists travelling to the north Goa tourist belt. The road also connects Manohar International Airport, Mopa, Tivim railway station, and facilitates traffic movement towards Maharashtra and Belagavi.

“Any closure of the road during the ongoing peak period will cause severe traffic congestion, inconvenience to tourists and locals, and could also affect Goa’s image during the peak tourism season,” said GCCI.

The letter noted that heavy traffic from vehicles and commuters is expected to continue until Sunday, January 4, with a large number of tourists likely to stay over the weekend.

GCCI said that while it supports the timely completion of road infrastructure projects, the upcoming closure should be postponed until peak tourist and reveler footfalls decrease. “A deferment of just three days will ease peak tourist movement while allowing authorities to execute the project efficiently and safely,” said GCCI.

On December 27, the government announced via notification the closure of two road stretches from January 2 to March 2, 2026, to complete the Porvorim Flyover project. The stretch between the ODP road near Damian de Goa and Kadamba Restaurant to O’Coqueiro Junction will be closed for construction works.

“One lane will remain open for traffic from Mapusa to Panaji,” the notification said. The government has directed contractors to deploy traffic marshals at diversion points and provide cranes, under traffic police supervision, to ensure smooth traffic flow.