Dekhava and Matoli Competition result declared

The result of the state level Dekhava and Matoli Competition 2019 organised by Director of Art and Culture has been declared.

In the dekhava competition, the first place of `25000 has been awarded to Charasta Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Mandal, Canacona; the second place of `20000 has been awarded to Brameshwar Yuvak Sangh, Akhada, St Estevam, Tiswadi; and the third place of `15000 has been awarded to Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Tudal, Netravali.

Additionally, five consolation prizes of `7000 each have been awarded to Goa Reserve Police, Altinho, Panaji; Shree Shantadurga Mahadev Pratisthan Ganeshotsav Mandal, Kavlem, Ponda; Beticha Vighnharta, Malim, Betim; Yuva Mala, Panaji and Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal Casarvarnem, Pernem.

The judges for the dekhava competition were Eknath Mahale, Deepak Gad and Naguesh Sardesai.

In the matoli competition, thefirst place of `15000 has been awarded to Datta Naik of Gauthan Wada, Priol, Ponda; the second place of `10000 has been awarded to Shrikant Pandhari Satarkar of Rait, Curti, Ponda; and third place of `7500 has been awarded to Vishant Vasant Gaude of Kelbai, Curti, Ponda.

Additionally, consolation prizes of `5000 each have been awarded to Gajanan Bandekar of Talule, Bandora, Ponda; Ranganath Gaonkar of Gotha Wada, Betoda, Ponda; Deepak Gaonkar of Satre, Sattari and Ranganath Gaonkar of Mayem, Bicholim.

The judges for the matoli competition were Rajendra Kerkar, Sudesh Vaze and Kanta Gaude.

The winners will be awarded certificates along with cash prizes at a special function which will be held shortly.