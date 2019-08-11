Delving into culture management

NT BUZZ

As part of its weekly MOG Sunday series, Museum of Goa will host the founder of the Art X Company, Rashmi Dhanwani on August 11, 11:30 a.m. at its premises in Pilerne. Dhanwani is an independent art consultant, curator, creative producer and the founder of the Facebook page, ‘Arts and Culture Opportunities, Residencies, Workshops, Jobs in India’. At the museum, she will speak about arts and culture management in India and Goa.

Dhanwani will expound on the broader context of managing the arts in India, types of cultural organisations and structures of management in these organisations, fundraising and sustainability. The talk will also discuss comparisons of the management of the arts in Goa with that of the cultural sector in India.

“The size of the performing arts industry in India stands at INR 275 billion, the handicrafts sector is at INR 243 billion, and the visual arts market in India stands at INR 14.6 billion,” says Rashmi. “And yet, India does not have a single degree, undergraduate or postgraduate, in arts management, and neither is the sector recognised as a formal industry, making it challenging for it to attract the investment and lobby for policy that would catapult its growth.” Dhanwani also notes that the cultural scene of Goa has seen a considerable shift in the last decade with the relocation of artists from across the country to Goa, introduction of high-profile festivals and the development of new cultural infrastructure in the state. This talk will also explore this change in Goa’s cultural events landscape.