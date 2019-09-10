Demand for extension of lease period of non-captive mines

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Federation of Indian Mineral Industries will move a resolution at its forthcoming 53rd annual general meeting urging the central government to consider extension of lease period of non-captive mines expiring on March 31, 2020.

Managing committee member of the FIMI Harish Melwani, who will be attending the AGM, told this daily that the meeting will be held in New Delhi on September 24.

“The resolution will urge the Centre to extend lease period of all non-captive mines in India, whose lease period is expiring on March 31, 2020,” he added, pointing out that in Goa, almost all mines are non-captive mines, which are also called merchant mines, as they are not using their

excavated minerals and exporting the same.

As per Section 8A (6) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2015, the tenure of existing non-captive mining leases will be expiring on March 31, 2020, whereafter the leases are required to be put for action.

However, the tenure of existing captive mines in terms of Section 8A (5) will be expiring on March 31, 2030. In respect of government company mining leases, the existing mines will be given extension of 20 years at a time.

“With a view to have continuity in availability and supply of vital raw materials like iron ore, manganese and chrome ore without any interruption and as well as to avoid adverse impact of massive job losses and social unrest, this federation earnestly requests that the tenure of the non-captive mining leases (merchant mines) whose tenure is ending on March 31, 2020 be extended till March 31, 2030 as is available for captive mines in terms of Section 8A (5),” states the particular resolution, further adding, “Thereafter, such leases be further extended by 20 years at a time till exhaustion of the reserves, providing both private captive and non-captive as well as government companies level playing fields in terms of the tenure of the leases.”