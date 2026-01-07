Dempo SC down Calangute

NT Reporter

Mapusa

Dempo Sports Club eased past Calangute Association 2-0 in the Goa Professional League at Duler Stadium, Mapusa on Wednesday.

Dempo broke the dealock in the 22nd minute when Arnold Oliveira’s curling corner from the right found Stenis Touthang unmarked at the near post.

The left-back rose sharply and powered in a header to give Dempo a deserved lead going into the interval.

Calangute showed greater intent after the restart, pushing men forward in search of an equaliser, but Dempo’s defence remained compact and disciplined.

The contest was effectively settled in the 53rd minute when Dempo doubled their advantage through Swavel Furtado.

Murphy Fernandes slipped a precise through ball that split the Calangute defence, allowing Swavel to stride into the box before curling a composed finish into the far corner.