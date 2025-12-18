Dempo SC thump Sporting Clube

NT Reporter

Mapusa

Dempo Sports Club crushed Sporting Clube de Goa 4-0 in the Reliance Foundation Development League 2025-26 – Regional Qualifiers at Duler Stasium Mapusa on Thursday morning.

Murphy Fernandes opened the scoring in the 10th minute, and Swavel Furtado took charge from there, striking twice, first in the 33rd minute and again in first-half stoppage time, to leave Sporting reeling

at the break.

Sporting Clube never recovered, offering little beyond a booking for Anil Zore, while Dempo kept control throughout. Ashon Vaz added the fourth in the 89th minute, completing a dominant outing and a clean sheet for a side that looks sharp early in the campaign.

Later at the same venue, FC Goa walked away with full points after a 1–0 win over Churchill Brothers in the evening kick-off at Duler Stadium, settled by a stoppage-time dagger

from Ruell Goes.

The match drifted into a cagey battle, with both sides cancelling each other out and chances at a premium. Churchill were left undermanned after Kavya Katkar was sent off, forcing them deeper as the pressure built.

With frustration creeping in, Goa finally broke through in the 90+3rd minute when Ruell pounced to convert the

decisive goal.

Meanwhile, Sesa Football Academy edged out Clube De Salgaocar 1-0 at Guirim.

Cain Fernandes’ early strike sealed Sesa the win.