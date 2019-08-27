Dengue spreads its tentacles as mosquitoes thrive in city

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Workers of the directorate of health services have found several potential mosquito breeding sites in Panaji and on the outskirts of the city during their extensive drive undertaken after the state witnessed a sudden surge in cases of dengue.

Mosquitoes have been found thriving not only in the backyards of reputed restaurants and cafeterias in Miramar and Dona Paula but surprisingly also at residential flats in Caranzalem, Tonca and in the vicinity of the Mahalaxmi temple in the heart of the city.

National vector-borne disease control programme officer at the DHS Dr Anant Palekar said that mosquitoes have been found breeding in unattended water tanks, buckets, plastic plates placed under flowerpots and also in the solid waste thrown in the open, where rainwater has accumulated.

Explaining the rise in dengue cases in the city and surrounding areas, Dr Palekar said, “People are not co-operating when our health workers visit their homes. We feel that people were careless to

clean the unattended water tanks, buckets and utensils during the recent water crisis that hit the city. This created conducive atmosphere for breeding of mosquitoes including the aedes aegypti that spreads dengue.”

A total of 79 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported in the state this year up to July 31 – 46 cases have been detected in North Goa and 33 in South Goa.

Dr Palekar said the DHS has identified four high-risk towns/areas for the dengue which include Vasco, Margao, Panaji, and also Dona Paula, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Chimbel health centre.

“The number of cases of dengue is likely to rise further. Every day at least two to three suspected cases of dengue are being reported within the jurisdiction of the Panaji urban health centre alone,” he said.

Director of health services Dr Jose De Sa said that fever cases have also increased.

“We are doing a fever survey… We monitor patients’ situation wherever suspected dengue cases are found. Although there is no specific treatment for dengue we do symptomatic treatment including hydration and monitoring of blood counts,” he related.

Stating that the department has initialed all required measures for the control and prevention of dengue, Dr De Sa said, “We don’t wait till the cases get confirmed. We undertake vector-control measures i.e. anti-larval measures, source reduction with cleanliness drives and fogging operations in the areas from where cases are reported.”