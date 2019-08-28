Developing personality through theatre

Antruz Ghuydo, a socio-cultural group from Ponda, organised their 10th annual two-day personality development camp through theatre at Sneh Mandir, Nageshi. The introductory session was conducted by Goan theatre artist Shridhar Kamat Bambolkar.

Various theatre related sessions such as theatre games, voice modulation, body language and improving self-confidence were conducted by artists Gautam Gaude, Ugam Jambaulikar and Tanvi Bambolkar who worked as mentors under camp director Santosh Shetkar. Renowned theatre artist Veena Gaunekar was felicitated on this occasion by chief guest, Jyoti Kuncolienkar.