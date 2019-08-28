Wednesday , 28 August 2019
Breaking News
Veena Gaunekar being felicitated by Jyoti Kunkolienkar

Developing personality through theatre

August 28, 2019 Buzz 2 Views

Antruz Ghuydo, a socio-cultural group from Ponda, organised their 10th annual two-day personality development camp through theatre at Sneh Mandir, Nageshi. The introductory session was conducted by Goan theatre artist Shridhar Kamat Bambolkar.

Various theatre related sessions such as theatre games, voice modulation, body language and improving self-confidence were conducted by artists  Gautam Gaude, Ugam Jambaulikar and Tanvi Bambolkar who worked as mentors under camp director Santosh Shetkar. Renowned theatre artist Veena Gaunekar was felicitated on this occasion by chief guest, Jyoti Kuncolienkar.

Check Also

Prayer for togetherness

Shri Satyanarayan Puja was performed at the Verna Police station. Prayers were offered by Verna …

Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011