Developing Scientific Temper

MICHAEL VAZ, MERCES

Pragya Singh Thakur is once again at her dismal worst and the BJP top brass must certainly be ruing for giving her the party ticket and getting her elected. The verbose religionist has now said that the death of top BJP leaders is due to the black magic being unleashed by the Opposition. According to her, it is possible for anyone to make some ‘jadoo’ or black magic and get someone eliminated from this earth. Is it as simple as that? In the past, the same Sadhvi had courted controversy saying that when she was arrested by the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) after the 2006 Mumbai train bombings, she was tortured by Hemant Karkare to get her confessions. According to her, she cursed him and that was the reason behind his killing in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in 2008. The man, who is hailed as a martyr for giving his life fighting the terrorists, who stormed in Mumbai from Pakistan and killed 170-odd people, is being cursed by this insane leader. Such is our approach when we are hardened by irrational and superstitious thoughts and beliefs. The Constitution through a fundamental duty enlightens us to develop scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform and here are our own leaders are driving the electorate into regressive line of thinking. We have progressed so much and the Chandrayaan-2, which is orbiting the moon, will soon complete the landing making us only the fourth nation after the USA, Russia and China to accomplish this marvel, but our mindset even today is as primitive as ever. Don’t we still see along the road-crossings some chillies and lime being kept by people to ward off evil? Their belief is that once they get such things done by ‘tantriks’ their calamities will enter the one who stamps or crosses over that stuff. How foolish we are that we don’t even realise that if it is that simple to get rid of our ailments then why do we need to take any pains in life?