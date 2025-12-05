DGCA sets up panel to inquire into mess at IndiGo

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA has set up a four-member committee to carry out a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances that led to the massive flight disruptions.

The panel members are Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, Senior Flight Operations Inspector Captain Kapil Manglik and Flight Operations Inspector Captain Rampal, as per an order on Friday.

The committee will submit its findings and recommendations to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) within 15 days to enable necessary regulatory enforcement action and ensure institutional strengthening, the order said.

According to the order, prima facie, the situation indicates deficiencies in internal oversight, operational preparedness, and compliance planning, “warranting an independent examination”.

DGCA said it has issued repeated directions and advance instructions from time to time to the airline for having timely preparation to implement the provisions related to the FDTL norms.

The regulator observed the airline’s inability to accurately forecast crew availability, conduct timely training, and realign rosters despite advance regulatory intimation resulted in cascading delays and cancellations across its network beginning late November 2025 leading to non-adherence of the directions.

Subsequently, the watchdog held a review meeting with IndiGo wherein the airline acknowledged that it has failed to anticipate the actual crew requirement under the revised norms.

The airline said significant planning and assessment gaps existed in implementing Phase-II of FDTL CAR 2024, as per the order.

The Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) pertaining to FDTL was implemented in two phases – the first phase came into force from July 1 and the second from November 1.

“This shortfall directly contributed to large-scale disruptions, with cancellations reaching 170-200 flights daily, severely affecting network integrity and passenger convenience. Where it was noticed in the month of November the flight cancellations of IndiGo were maximum vis-a-vis other airlines,” the order said.

DGCA eased the flight duty norms by allowing substitution of leaves with a weekly rest period amid massive operational disruptions at IndiGo, according to sources.

As per the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, “no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest”, which means that weekly rest period and leaves are to be treated separately. The clause was part of efforts to address fatigue issues among the pilots.

Citing IndiGo flight disruptions, sources told PTI that DGCA has decided to withdraw the provision ‘no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest’ from the FDTL norms.

“In view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations, it has been considered necessary to review the said provision,” DGCA said in a communication dated December 5.

DGCA’s chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai requested the cooperation of all pilots to ensure smooth flight operations amid massive IndiGo flight disruptions.

In an appeal, the Director General said that in light of the current IndiGo flight disruptions due to operational constraints, unpredictable weather patterns and rising seasonal demand, the aviation sector is experiencing significant strain.

He noted that these disruptions have led to delays, passenger inconvenience, and increased pressure on airline operations.

“As we now approach the fog season, the peak holiday period, and the marriage travel season, it is crucial that the industry prepares for even greater operational challenges.

“Passenger volumes are expected to rise sharply, and weather-related impacts may further complicate scheduling and flight safety,” Kidwai said.