The former PWD and Transport Minister Sudin Dhavalikar has come out strongly against the government policies on repairing potholes as well as action promised against erring government contractors. Also the proposal to reduce road tax.

The circular that the government has sent out – saying that hot mix plants cannot start before the 15th of November should be withdrawn. If not it is not possible to fill up the potholes that dot the Goan roads, the former PWD minister Sudin Dhavalikar has said.