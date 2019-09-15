Dheeraj, Anshuman bag double crowns

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Dheeraj Rai and Anshuman Agrawal clinched double crowns at BPS Table Tennis Tournament at BPS Hall premises in Margao on Saturday.

Dheeraj struck big in the men’s singles final and men’s double final of the tournament. In the men’s singles, Dheeraj Rai fought hard to clinch a win against his opponent Manish Yadav beating him 4-3 (11-6, 8-11, 4-11, 11-7, 6-11, 11-9, 11-5) going on to win the title.

In the men’s doubles category Dheeraj won the final along with his partner Manish Yadav where the duo went on to easily beat Diljeet Velingkar and Shantesh Mapsekar 3-1 (11-2, 11-5, 9-11, 11-4).

Anshuman Agrawal too had a great day as he won the Junior boys singles title and Sub Junior boys singles title. In the Junior Boys category, Anshuman met Nagesh Verenker in the final and scripting a perfect fight back won 3-1 (9-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-3) to lift the title.

Anshuman faced Shantesh Mapsekar in the Sub Junior boys singles final where he went on to beat his opponent 3-1 (11-4, 7-11, 11-7, 12-10) to become the champ.

Mallika Gogoi won the Ladies singles final after she trounced Prutha Parrikar 3-0 (11-5, 11-9, 11-6). She gave Prutha no chance to make a come back in the final.

But Prutha Parrikar was victorious in the Junior Girls category winning the final against her opponent Sanisha Shetye 3-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-8, 15-13). On the hand Najida Shaikh outplayed Trisha Verlekar 3-1 (12-10, 11-6, 7-11, 12-10) in the sub junior girls category

final.