Dhempe College launches students’ activity club

Dhempe College of Arts and Science, Miramar under the Department of Economics launched their students’ activity club named ‘Smiths’ Sonian’, which was followed by a career guidance talk in the field of economics. President of the club, Yogini Malvankar put forth the prime objectives, activities and structure. Resource person for the talk was principal of Mallikarjun College of Arts and Commerce, Canacona, Manoj Kamat who enlightened students with the essence of economics as a subject in real life and also different career opportunities in economics.