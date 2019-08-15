Digambar counters Ajgaonkar’s claim over beach cleaning

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Margao MLA Digambar Kamat, who is also the Leader of Opposition, has outright rubbished the recent statement of the Minister for Tourism Manohar ‘Babu’ Ajgaonkar that he as Leader of Opposition was convinced with the latter’s replies in the state legislative assembly, as regards the beach cleaning and beach safety contracts of the department of tourism. Kamat on Wednesday said that on the contrary, he is fully convinced about violation of all rules and regulations while awarding the related tenders.

Ajgaonkar had made the statement while refuting the earlier allegations of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar that Ajgaonkar and some Bharatiya Janata Party officials were involved in corruption related to beach cleaning and beach safety contracts given to Drishti Services Pvt Ltd.

Kamat, taking strong objection to the statement of Ajgaonkar twitted, “I was more than convinced during the Question Hour, half-hour discussion, tourism demands and discussion on Appropriation Bill that ‘All is not well’ in beach cleaning and beach safety contracts. Renewals under GFR-184 are completely in violation of law. Hope @goacm will act.”

Later, speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, the Leader of Opposition said that the Minister for Tourism is making just the opposite statement.

“Throughout the assembly session, I am the one who was raising queries and targetting allegations on the beach cleaning and beach safety contracts,” he added, further questioning, “How could I be convinced when there are no approvals of the finance department for these contracts.”

“There are so many irregularities in these contracts that the Minister for Tourism and his department will be in deep trouble if an inquiry is conducted by the Chief Minister into these transactions,” Kamat observed.

He also pointed out that the Minister for Garbage Management Michael Lobo himself has publicly endorsed irregularities in these contracts.

Meanwhile, the GPCC president, Wednesday afternoon twitted, “No Word from @BabuAjgaonkar on Rs 141.50 crore beach safety and Rs 60 crore Nehru stadium repair scams. Your colleague @MichaelLobo76 exposed all the garbage of beach cleaning. Hope@DrPramodSawant will act and give work to Goans. @BJP4Goa@digambarkamat@INCGoa”

Chodankar has also posted photographs of the vehicle of Drishti Services Pvt Ltd and garbage collected on a beach area in the state, after the beach cleaning contract with the particular agency ended on July 15, 2019.

Incidentally, the Minister for Tourism, in his clarification has not mentioned anything about the beach safety contract.