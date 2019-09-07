Digambar urges govt to ‘defer’ implementation of new traffic rules

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, on Friday, urged the state government to defer implementation of the new traffic rules, under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, that have came into the effect from September 1, till the issue of road condition in the state is addressed.

In a press note issued here, Kamat has said that the government should first concentrate on providing basic road infrastructure to the public for safe, secure and smooth driving.

“I urge the government to take immediate steps to make roads pothole-free and also provide other facilities such as proper and readable signboards, traffic signals, demarcation of parking areas etc,” he said.

Kamat said that “it is important that steps are taken by the government to provide ‘hassle-free’ infrastructure such as footpaths, zebra crossings etc for the facilitation of pedestrians.”

”As demanded by me in the recently concluded monsoon session of the state Assembly, I hope Goa government will start a drive to remove all abandoned vehicles parked on roads and other public places,” he stated expressing hope that the government will live up to the promise made in the Assembly.