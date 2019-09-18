Directorate of health services on toes to keep dengue at bay

Panaji: Directorate of Health Services, under National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme, has adopted preventive measures to restrict dengue virus transmission in the state.

All the primary, community and urban health centres are closely monitoring the vector-breeding sites and taking immediate measures to prevent spreading of vector-borne diseases.

Also spraying and fogging are being regularly carried out in the areas of suspected dengue cases. School complexes in various parts of Goa are being regularly fumigated. Local bodies, panchayats and municipalities have been informed about potential-breeding sites and asked to initiate early interventions whenever necessary.