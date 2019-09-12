Diya finishes with three gold

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Six-year-old Goan chess player Diya Sawal finished with three gold medals and Ethan Vaz claimed a gold and silver in the Western Asian Youth & Junior Chess Championship held in New Delhi.

Diya won two gold medals in the U-6 girls as she triumphed in the Standard and Blitz category. She also became the only player to win three gold medals in the tournament. She earlier clinched a gold in the rapid chess category. At the end of the tournament she secured 9 points out of 9 rounds in Blitz and finished with 8 points in the Standard format.

Ethan Vaz impressed in the U-8 open category winning a silver medal in Blitz as he secured 7 points from 9 rounds. He had earlier won a gold medal in the rapid chess championship.

Jennica Sequiera settled for a silver in the U-8 girls category competing in the Blitz. She finished with 6.5 points.

International Master Leon Luke Mendonca had to be content by finishing in third place with 6.5 points behind FM Abdisalimov Abdimalik and FM Rajdeep Sarkar.