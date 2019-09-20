DM’s PVS SM Kushe HSS celebrates Liberians’ Day

The Library Staff and the Library Committee Members of Dnyanprassarak Mandal’s PVS SM Kushe Higher Secondary School, Assagao under the guidance and leadership of Ruildo Souza celebrated the 127th birth anniversary of SR Ranganathan, popularly known as ‘Father of Library Science’ in India and ‘World Librarian’.

To pay tribute to this eminent personality and to honour his great contribution to the field of Library Science, the traditional lamp was lit and his portrait was garlanded.

This was followed by a few words by the librarian, Shramata Kauthankar. Student of class 11 arts, Swizel D’souza spoke on the importance of books and reading. To inculcate the habit of reading and hone the literary skills of the students the Library Week was also observed. Chief guest for the inaugural function was librarian from Fr Agnel Institute of Technology and Design, Assagao, Saanvi Morjekar. To mark the opening of the Library Week balloons with library related quotes attached to them were released.

Morjekar in her address emphasised on the need for reading and gave the message to the students that they should read at least one book in a month. Classic movie ‘My Fair Lady’ was shown during the week to emphasise on the need for improving grammar, diction, and vocabulary. Various competitions such as ‘The Share and Win Contest’, newspaper reading competition in English and vernacular languages and a collage competition was held during the week. Chief guest for the valedictory function was former assistant state librarian at the Central Library, Panaji, Maria de Lourdes Bravo da Costa Rodrigues who spoke about the books giving more than reliable knowledge to the people of being the best friends, guides, companions all rolled in one.