Dogs rule the roost at Dabolim airport

NT NETWORK

Vasco

The abortion of a flight landing at the Dabolim airport on Tuesday due to the presence of six dogs on the runway has raised concerns over safety of air passengers.

The Air India airliner (AI33), which took off from Mumbai at around 2 am on Tuesday, was to land at the Dabolim airport at around 3 am.

“The pilots noticed some six stray dogs loitering on the runway before aircraft could touch down. The pilots immediately reported the presence of the dogs to the ATC and then aborted landing and hovered in air over the airport for 15 minutes. The pilots then successfully landed the aircraft,” said a passenger who was onboard the aircraft.

An agitated passenger has said the director general of civil aviation should immediately take note of the serious lapses on the part of security agencies manning the airport.

Sources at the airport confirmed that the aircraft pilots aborted the landing after noticing some six stray dogs on the runway.

The state government has proactively taken up the stray dog menace, the sources said.

Sources in the Indian Navy also said that they are aware of the menace posed by strays – dogs as well as cattle – at the airport area and want to put an end to the hazard with support from the state government.

It is pertinent to note here that the airport environmental management committee, which needs to meet every month to take stock of the problems faced by the airport, has failed to convene a meeting for more than a year.

The committee is headed by the district collector.

The airport area has been plagued by stray dogs, which often get into the airport premises, raising safety concerns. The menace worsens in the nighttime when canine animals rule the road.