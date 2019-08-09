Don Bosco College of Engineering holds annual day

Vice president, Rosenberger Asia Pacific, Jaideep Redkar urged students to be responsible citizens in order to attain national development. He also emphasised the need for maintaining relationships along with professional success in life.

He was speaking as the chief guest for the 8th Annual Day and Prize Distribution Ceremony of Don Bosco College of Engineering, Fatorda. Others present included guest of honour and retired IPS and analyst (internal security), John Shilsi; rector, Fr Paul D’Souza; director, Fr Kinley D’Cruz; principal, Neena Panandikar and registrar, Kala Nayak.

In his address Shilsi advised elders not to enforce a particular career upon their children. He further stated that it is a misconception that one can only serve the nation by joining forces or civil services or getting a government job as every profession contributes towards nation building.

Nayak announced the performance of meritorious students who were felicitated at the hands of the guests.

Students and faculty performed at the cultural programme.