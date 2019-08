Don’t allow anybody to use Naik surname: Gomantak Bhandari Samaj

Gomantak Bhandari Samaj had demanded investigation into those who changed their surnames to Naik and a scrapping of the change.

They have also demanded that no one should be allowed to change their name to Naik.

There was an uproar in the state that outsiders were coming to Goa and change their surname to Goan surnames.