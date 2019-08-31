Don’t hijack your victory: Beware of the imposter effect

Aldina Braganza

While reading The Erroneous Zones by Wayne Dyer, something that really got my attention is when Wayne speaks about self-doubt and our need to self-sabotage our happiness.

I don’t know if you have felt that way but sometimes when everything is working in your favour you begin to feel uncomfortable; as if you don’t deserve the attention. If people acknowledge your efforts or praise you, or even if you have won the prize which is like a clear indication that you are good at it, you still feel that it’s all a lie. Deep down you harbour a fear ‘they will soon find out that you are not good enough!’

You sabotage your own feelings of accomplishments. ‘How can I be happy? That is not me at all’.

Everything is working out exactly how you like it and then you go ahead and start thinking maybe I don’t deserve this.

I have seen young students of mine battling with this exact precise emotion. They have this belief that everything they have accomplished or done is purely out of sheer luck. But this is just not a phenomenon of youngsters. People across different genres, professions and creative abilities experience it. Often the feeling of not being good enough is so ingrained in the psyche that even when they are truly enjoying themselves they will find a loophole to hijack their own happiness and use it as an excuse to sabotage their life.

Pauline Clance and Suzanne Lmes were the first to highlight ‘the imposter syndrome’- a nagging feeling that one is inadequate despite contrary evidence.

Their research points out that often because of cultural conditioning, family values and gender stereotypes, men and women grow up believing that they are not good enough. They don’t measure up to the expectations laid on them. They find it hard to acknowledgethat they can accomplish something significant.

Are you this person?

Well, if you are then you know how difficult it is for you to feel good with yourself. In fact people might have praised you and you have shrugged it off as not important. You will give excuses to the contrary when you are praised. Deep down you question your self-worth.

When all this happens you are unable to enjoy your achievements. And you will always be searching for something else that will help prove your worth.

So here are some tips that will help you finally accept that compliment without feeling that is something you need but are happy to get because you deserve it.

The next time you are praised for your success, become consciously aware of how you respond to it. Bite down any excuses and gracefully say a thank you. Say it like you feel acknowledged and happy about your hard work and efforts. Let the praises sink in. Enjoy it without guilt and if you begin to feel guilty, tell yourself that this is something you worked hard to accomplish and deserve it. The guilt is just conditioning and you are battling this condition. Let the positive feeling sink in slowly.

Don’t set unrealistic goals for yourself or unexpected standards. Stop being a perfectionist and enjoy the imperfections of your achievements. Remember you did it and you are responsible for it.

Remind yourself that what you are feeling is a syndrome that about 70 per cent people who accomplish something feel because they are conditioned to be too hard on themselves.

Whenever you win something or accomplish a task, spend some of your time trying to enjoy the fruits of your labour. Make it your time to remind yourself that against all odds you did it and savour the feeling. Think of all the other people your age or your peers, friends who have not been able to achieve that which you have and feel the pride in your chest swell up.

Feel the joy of the moment travel through your body like a fuzz of happiness. Close your eyes if you must and let the feeling register in your brain.

So the next time you are there again, your brain will remember and eventually the feeling will be natural.

Even if you have been defeated, remember you have at least tried. And every trial will get you closer to your goal. Defeat the imposter in you and let your true light shine.

(Writer is a clinical psychologist, psychotherapist and the HOD of psychology at Carmel College for Women)