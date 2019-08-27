DoT to appoint e-auctioneer for 5G spectrum auction

IANS

New Delhi

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Monday through its request for proposal (RFP) invited bidders to submit applications for selection of an agency to conduct the e-auction of 5G spectrum.

The tenure of the contract would be 3+1 years for the Auctioneer (with normal tenure of 3 years and a provision of extension for 1 year by mutual consent, if required), the DoT notice said. However, the guidelines for auction of spectrum in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz and 3300-3600 MHz bands will be announced separately, the statement said.

The auction will be conducted in 22 telecom service areas as per the decision of the government, it added. Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said the auction would take place during this calendar year. The auction is expected to be India’s largest so far, with 8,293.95 MHz of airwaves expected to go under the hammer at an estimated total base price of Rs 5.77 lakh crore. This is 3.5 times the 2,354 MHz of spectrum offered at the previous auction in 2016.