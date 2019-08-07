Downpour throws food supply lines out of gear

Panaji: All the supply lines for vegetables and other commodities brought from Belagavi into Goa have been disrupted, causing severe shortage of food materials in Goan markets.

Landslides have affected railway lines, while trucks, mini-trucks, buses and even private vehicles are stuck in Belagavi city and surrounding areas of Karnataka.

The only Karnataka routes which are open for Goa are the rail line and road via Karwar.

Reports said that a huge landslide at Chorla Ghat has thrown the vehicular traffic out of gear. Trees have crashed along the Ambolim route at many spots.

The bridge along Chorla Ghat has developed cracks and paddy fields along the Goa-Belagavi route are all flooded due to heavy rainfall, making it difficult for bus and truck drivers to navigate their way.

Hence the vehicles carrying vegetables, fruits and milk have not yet reached the Goan markets since Monday night, inconveniencing traders and people at large. Wholesalers and vegetable vendors in the city said that vegetable crops have been badly damaged by the incessant rains. They expected vegetable and fruit prices to skyrocket.