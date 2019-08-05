Draft CZMP fails to depict Pomburpa fishermen houses

ARPITA SRIVASTAVA | NT

Mapusa: There is fear and anxiety among villagers of Pomburpa-Olaulim, who have been living on the bank of River Mapusa and mainly belong to the fishing community, with regard to the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) for the village, as it has failed to depict houses located along the river. The draft CZMP has also shown the fishing limits in the fields.

Raising apprehension over the plan, the villagers claimed that it has many flaws, which are a result of the locals not taken into confidence while drafting the plan.

The draft CZMP, which has been prepared by the Chennai-based National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, has failed to depict the actual topography of the village like slopes, hilly areas besides the village boundary. Even the bifurcation between sweet water and saline water, sluice gates and bundhs are not shown on the plan, claimed the villagers.

A major concern of the villagers is that their houses, located along the riverside, have not been properly shown on the plan. “The draft plan is not clearing showing houses already existing along the riverside. This is our major concern, as locals fear the fate of their houses,” said panch member Pritiesh Nageshkar. “Another problem is that some part of the village panchayat is shown in the neighbouring village plan. Hence, there is confusion,” said Nageshkar.

Around 35 per cent of the villagers, belonging to the fishing community, are also unhappy about the fishing zone marked on the plan, which, they claim, is yet another discrepancy in the draft plan.

“Our villagers are part of the fishing community, which has been carrying on with traditional fishing using bag nets (Harri), which are cast in the river. We have over 30 such nets cast in the Mapusa river from the Britona bridge towards Moira. These are not shown in the draft plan,” said Zilla Parishad member Gokuldas Haldankar.

President of Olaulim communidade Oldrin Pereira, who has already objected to the draft CZMP, said that the villagers’ only demand is that the current plan be scrapped and a new plan be drafted by taking all stakeholders into confidence.

“The draft plan for Pomburpa-Olaulim is showing only half of the panchayat jurisdiction. Part of Aldona panchayat – Amadi-Carona – is included in the plan for Pomburpa-Olaulim and the village area beyond the Pomburpa church towards Ecoxim is included in Salvador Do Mundo panchayat plan. This has led to confusion among villagers,” said Pereira.

He said, “The draft CZMP also has topographical errors like gradients and slopes not depicted properly. Hilly area is shown as The High Tide Line. Even heritage monuments are not depicted on the plan. Limits in the fishing wards are shown in the fields.”

Another resident Alvito D’Silva said, “Certain areas, which are not low-lying are shown as high tide areas and locals are worried whether in future they will be able to undertake any work, as these areas are shown as no-development zone. Even the Low Tide Line and High Tide Line are not marked properly.”

Sarpanch Prabhakar Haldankar said, “We have asked for technical assistance so that the villagers can be explained the plan properly. The plan is not clear for the common man.”