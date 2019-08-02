Draft CZMP fails to show Velsao’s lifeline nullah

SUDESH BHOSLE | NT

Vasco

Villagers from Velsao, Pale and Issorcim have expressed their shock over the non-depiction of a lifeline nullah, which has flown through the villagers for decades, in the draft coastal zone management plan.

The anguished villagers have been up in arms against the faulty the draft CZMP, which has not depicted fishing breeding areas, high tide line, water bodies and the lifeline nullah.

The villagers raised the non-depiction of the coastal features in the draft plan at a recent gram sabha, pressing for withdrawal of the document prepared by the Chennai-based National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management.

The argument was that the draft plan has failed to show eco-sensitive areas coming under the Velsao-Pale-Issorcim village panchayat.

Former sarpanch of Velsao-Pale-Issorcim panchayat Roquozinho D’Souza said the draft CZMP has shown only a few structures which have existed for some 48 years.

“We have found various discrepancies in the draft CZMP, which has failed to make a mention of fishing breeding areas, high tide line, fishing areas, water bodies and even the major nullah,” D’Souza said.

The villagers are mainly dependent on fishing, although some are engaged in farming.

Strongly calling for scrapping of the draft plan, D’Souza demanded that a new plan must be drawn up taking the locals into confidence.

Velsao-Pale-Issorcim sarpanch Henrique D’Mello also picked holes in the draft CZMP.

“I have found various discrepancies: the draft plan has failed to reflect the lifeline nullah flowing from Dando Mollo village. The nullah merges into the Arabian Sea,” D’Mello said.

Stating that the draft plan has shown incorrect high tide line, the sarpanch said, “The fishing areas and fish breeding grounds have not been depicted in the draft CZMP. The existing authorised and non-authorised structures in the village have not been shown.”

It has also been observed that critical eco-sensitive areas like sand dunes, bird nesting areas, ponds etc have also not been depicted in the draft plan, he explained.

The villagers have strongly demanded demarcation of houses of the coastal villages in the draft CZMP.

All the houses, nullahs, water bodies, fishing areas and roads in the coastal villages of Velsao, Pale and Issorcim must be depicted in a new plan, D’Mello said.