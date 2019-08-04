Draft CZMP poses threat to granary of Salcete

ROQUE DIAS | NT

Curtorim

Curtorim, the granary of Salcete or ‘Celeiro de Salcete’, has been known for its paddy rice and vegetables. But the draft coastal zone management plan has tried to play a ‘mischief’ with the village. The draft plan has not depicted properly several tracts of khazan land that has nourished unique farming in the village and helped it earn the sobriquet ‘Saxtticho Koddo’.

The CZMP has shown khazan lands falling in waters, and has not demarcated fishing zones in the village, which boasts of six lakes. A five-km-long stretch of the Zuari river also flows through the village sustaining fishing and farming over the centuries.

A large tracts of khazan land in the village, especially at Muxiwaddo, Vetnem and Corjem, have been shown falling in waters and the river bund has been depicted beyond the actual bund.

Noted green activist and Curtorim villager Abhijit Prabhudesai said, “Areas where several houses of the village are located have been shown in falling in water with wrong marking of the high tide line in the draft CZMP. The houses at Sinaibag have been shown falling at HTL, marking them under the CRZ areas.”

Prabhudesai, who has studied the draft plan prepared by the Chennai-based National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, warned Goans of consequences and implications if the CZMP is acted upon in its present form.

Curtorim sarpanch Rui Menezes said the draft CZMP has shown

several tracts of khazan land falling in waters.

Menezes, who is president of the Novkhazan Tenant Association, maintained, “People are perplexed: Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral says that he has scrapped the draft CZMP but still continues with holding consultation meetings… the areas where fishing activities are conducted in the village have not found place in the draft CZMP.”

The villagers have been sore over the non-depiction of their houses and wrong showing of khazan lands in the draft plan.

Chairman of the biodiversity management committee of Curtorim J Santano Rodrigues demanded that the wrongly-shown HTL should be rectified in the CZMP; otherwise it will affect the biodiversity of the village.

Castigating the Environment Minister for barking up the wrong tree vis-à-vis the draft CZMP, Prabhudesai accused Cabral of is lying and misguiding the people.

“Through presentations, an attempt is being made to strengthen the legal position of the CZMP. The government is trying to fool the people of Goa. But we are alert to counter it,” Prabhudesai thundered.

A proposal on conserving heritage of the village has been sent to the government to help declare Curtorim as a heritage village, which boasts of six lakes that sustain farming and fishing activities.

Besides the lakes, a five-km-long stretch of the Zuari flows through the village nurturing fishing over centuries.

Sluice gates in the village are functional, which help anglers have a field day at Maina Muxer, Cotambe, Muxiwaddo and Bhatti.

However, if the draft CZMP is acted upon then the idyllic life of ‘Saxtticho Koddo’ will be changed forever.