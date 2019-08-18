Draft CZMP: SOWS demands ‘exclusion’ of shack demarcation

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Stating that shacks are erected temporarily on the beaches only during the tourism season, Shack Owners’ Welfare Society (SOWS), on Saturday, demanded with the government to exclude demarcation of shacks on the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) 2011.

“We don’t erect permanent structures. Due to weather condition or beach erosion, we ought to move the shacks at least 10 metres either way. If we don’t set up shacks on the demarcated area as per the CZMP then some NGOs might move court claiming that we have not followed the CZMP then what do we do?” said the president of the society Cruz Cardozo while addressing a press conference in Panaji.

Cardozo informed that the SOWS has submitted its representation to the Environment Department raising its concern.

The general secretary of the society John Lobo pointed out that shacks as temporary structures on the beaches have been mentioned on the CRZ notification, and added that, “it is more than enough, and there is no further requirement to demarcate shacks on CZMP.”

Earlier in the day, the members of the SOWS held a meeting in the city, and passed a resolution demanding with the government to allot 90 per cent of the shack quota to the traditional shack owners who have been in the business at least for the last six years.

“Out of the 364 shacks which are to be allotted, a total of 90 per cent should go only to the traditional owners, and there should be a capping on it. Whereas the remaining 10 per cent quota, the government can allocate to the new applicants on a lottery basis,” said Cardozo.

Denying the allegations made by the president of Travel, and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) Savio Messias that prostitution and other illegal activities take places in the shacks, Cardozo asked the TTAG president to make a public statement that he would shut down the starred hotels if their premises are found to be running prostitution.