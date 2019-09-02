Drastic reduction in frog poaching cases in Salcete

DIANA FERNANDES | NT

Margao: The start of the monsoon brings with it the sound of croaking frogs and with it, the frog poachers. But since 2016, an increase in the forest personnel patrolling the Salcete taluka has led to a drastic reduction in the number of frog poaching incidents and cases against the Indian Bullfrog.

When in the past there were only three forest guards for the entire taluka, the South Goa forest division this year brought in total staff strength of 15 personnel including guards and rescuers, specifically to tackle the issue of frog poaching.

As a result, while there were over 20 cases reported in 2016, this year, the forest department has recorded only two cases of poaching in Salcete. The department personnel say this reduction is in part because of the increase in staff as well as the awareness programmes held across the taluka over the past several years.

“In 2016, we had around 20 cases of frog poaching, hunting and trading reported. Since 2017, the department has taken up several measures and initiatives including awareness because of which such cases have been decreasing over the years. This year, we managed to get more staff for patrolling and because of this, only two cases were reported,” said Margao Range Forest Officer Siddesh Gawade.

The frog poaching season begins soon after the first rains and usually lasts only about a week. But it is

during this time, people, sometimes in groups, gather in fields and near water bodies to catch the frogs that are also referred to as jumping chicken after being cooked.

This year, however, the department identified six hotspots in Salcete, which were popular spots for poaching, and placed a team comprising of a forest guard, two rescue staffers, labourers and a driver at each of the six places.

“At each of these locations, the teams were posted in forest jeeps and they kept a watch on people visiting the site. Even if people came for fishing, we would go up to them and conduct a random check. Just with our presence, we were able to put in a certain amount of fear into the people. We carried on with this exercise for the whole month of June even though the frogs only came out for two days,” said Gawade.

Awareness carried out by installing display boards in villages, notices in bars and restaurants, distribution of T-shirts among motorcycle pilots and prominent display of the department’s helpline to report frog poaching cases has also helped in creating awareness of the ill-effects of consuming and removing frogs from their natural habitats.

The first case reported this year was at Chandrawado in Fatorda wherein a person was found engaging in illegal captivity of around six bullfrogs. The creatures were rescued by the forest department team and released. An offence was registered against the person and he was produced before the JMFC, eventually being given bail.

The second was a case of hunting and trading at a restaurant in Verna wherein the forest department team found and apprehended the owner while accepting pressed bullfrogs. He too was booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and subsequently granted bail with condition of reporting at the South Goa forest department’s office for three days.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Anil Shetgaonkar too said efforts at reducing the practice of frog poaching were successful and providing benefits in the long term. He assured that the department would continue with its work.