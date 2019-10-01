Drugs sold in Sankhli, CM takes Velingkar’s challenge

Where are drugs sold in Goa? Right in the constituency of chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant. I’ll give names of the places. Let police raid and arrest the drug traders. This is a direct challenge thrown up by rebel RSS leader Subhash Velingkar at the CM. And CM has also taken up the challenge. Give the names, I will arrest them, he says.

Velingkar himself is a retired teacher. And the names of places he has mentioned are real surprises. One is the Ravindra Bhavan complex of Sankhli of which CM Pramod Sawant himself is the chairman. And second one is where Velingkar himself was a headmaster at one time. Shantadurga Higher Secondary school.

