Dry taps: 6th day running; govt falters on alternate arrangements,

Its the 6th day since the capital Panaji does not have water. And the Tuesday afternoon deadline has now passed. Now the PWD minister says that Panjim will get water by Wednesday morning.

The officials are optimistic, people cynical. And the opposition Congress has demanded the resignation of the chief minister.

The PWD minister has not conducted an inquiry into how the pipe broke and past incidents of how the pipes have been broken in the past year as development and road widening is happening at a fast pace.