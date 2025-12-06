Dues won’t block trade licence application,CCP tells High Court

NT Reporter

Panaji

In a writ petition filed before the High Court of Bombay at Goa regarding alleged arrears dating back nearly a decade, the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) informed the court that the dues claimed against the petitioner would not be recovered from him. The CCP further assured the court that these dues would not hinder consideration of the petitioner’s application for a trade licence, and that a decision would be taken within eight days of the order.

Dr Jose Philip Clement Dias, a homeopathy doctor, had approached the court after his application for a trade licence was rejected owing to the arrears.

In March 2025, Dias applied for a licence to open a clinic in his own premises in Panaji. However, the CCP refused to issue the licence citing outstanding dues of Rs 35,000 reportedly linked to a trade licence of a former tenant, which had lapsed in 2016. Dias had rented the premises to that

tenant in 2015.

The petitioner argued that he had no connection with the old licence and noted that the premises had remained vacant from 2016 until his application in 2025. He stated that the dues were not in his name and therefore could not be held against him or his legitimate application.

Dias withdrew his petition based on the CCP’s assurance to the court.

Advocate Joel Pinto represented the petitioner.