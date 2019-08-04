Dunes sink Candolim for a place in last four

NT NETWORK

Vagator

Dunes Sports Club made it to the semifinals of the 21st Vagator Soccer 2019 with a fluent 3-0 win over Candolim Sports Club, played at Vagator PYSC ground, here on Saturday.

Anson Lobo gave the early lead to Morjim side, whereas, Shashank Achrekar and Kirtikesh Gadekar added to the tally for the winners in the second session.

After midfield play in the entire first session, Dunes opened their tally just before the halftime whistle when Shashank made a through pass to Anson who brilliantly beat the Candolim keeper with his clinical last touch to put his side ahead.

Candolim came out stronger in the second session and made numerous raids on the rivals but aimless strikes restricted them from finding the equaliser. Candolim’s Chaitan Dabholkar had the best chance to level the terms when he was in a commanding position in the box but the lad failed to keep his shot on target.

A few minutes later, they had another opportunity but this time Aniket Agarwadekar’s strike hit the defender before going out for a corner.

At the other end, Candolim defender Anthony Fernandes handled the ball inside the box as referee Tejas Nagvenkar quickly pointed towards the penalty spot where Shashank made no mistake from the spot making it 2-0 for the Morjim side.

Dunes further extended their lead in the last few minutes of the match when Stephelton Fernandes found Kirtikesh with a defence-splitting through-pass who covered some ground and neatly finished the ball into the back of the nylons to put his on the driver seat.

Candolim suffered another blow in the dying minutes of the match as their defender Anthony was

sent off.