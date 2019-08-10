E auction by Aug 22; will try and strengthen Goa-Russo ties, says CM before Russian trip

The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on his way to Russia as part of the Indian delegation of 150 ministers led by Piyush Goel reiterated that e auction of ore will begin by August 22. a little more than 5 tonnes of 50 grade ore will be auctioned.

He said that the trip to Russia could sort out issues and also strengthen Russia – Goa ties on Tourism and further enhance ties in fishing and agriculture. Here are the details.

Russia tourists have been the mainstay of charter tourists into the state. The have replaced the British.