Eat healthy for exam success

Rohini Diniz

With mid-term exams around the corner, most students will experience some degree of mental stress. Moderate levels of stress can be positive as it challenges a student to give his or her best thereby helping them to keep on learning and growing. However, too much stress can affect studies, mood and physical well-being. Since stress weakens the body, it is very important to ensure that children and adolescents eat the right kind of food during exams. A healthy diet before and during exams improves memory, concentration and helps children stay alert and healthy.

So here are some tips to get children to eat smart and get a head start in preparing for exams.

Ensure that your child’s diet consists of a variety of foods so as to meet their nutritional requirements. During exam days children tend to be more inactive as they are engrossed with studies and can easily gain weight if the wrong foods are consumed.

Carbohydrates are the main source of energy for the body and brain but during exam days one should avoid excessive intake of refined carbohydrate rich foods as they can make one feel sluggish and sleepy. Good carbohydrate food choices include whole grain cereals such as parboiled rice, products made from whole wheat flour, ragi, jowar or bajra, oats and muesli, pulses and sprouts, fruits and dry fruits.

The diet should include adequate amounts of protein rich foods – pulses dals, nuts, mushroom, egg, low fat milk and milk products, lean meats, chicken and fish. Fish and nuts such as walnuts and almonds apart from providing protein also supply essential fatty acids that are needed for the brain. Proteins helps build up the immune system which is essential to prevent children from falling ill during the exams.

See that your child gets a daily dose of vitamin C and fibre by including fresh vegetables and fruits. Vitamin C helps maximise the absorption of iron from the diet and also builds immunity. It is also a powerful antioxidant that helps counteract some ill effects of stress.

Eat meals at regular intervals. Instead of giving your child three large meals per day, give them six small meals keeping an interval of three hours between two meals. If regular meals are not eaten, the blood glucose levels begin to drop and one begins to feel tired and has trouble concentrating. Eating meals at regular time also helps keep the energy levels stable and prevents the tendency to snack on empty calorie foods.

Avoid heavy meals as they make one feel drowsy. Do not eat dinner too late at night.

Provide smart snack choices while studying. While studying many children tend to munch on items such as chips, chivda and other fried and salted munchies. This should be avoided as such snacks are high in fat and salt. Sprouts bhel, banana slices with peanut butter, a bowl of curd with chopped fruits, rajgira ladoos or chikki, a fruit milkshake or smoothie that is made from low fat milk are ideal for snacks as they provide not only energy but also vitamins and minerals to a stressed body.

Limit the intake of sugar, sweets, biscuits, cakes, ice creams and soft drinks. They lead to weight gain when consumed in excess especially during exams when physical activity levels are reduced. Instead of chocolates and sweets, give children, dry fruits such as dates or figs or apricots. They are rich in natural sugars, vitamins, minerals and fibre.

Drink plenty of water to keep the body hydrated. Many students guzzle down several cups of coffee to keep awake and study which should be avoided. Coffee contains caffeine which in low doses produces mild stimulating effects like feeling of well-being, alertness and energetic. Excessive intake causes undesirable effects on mental and physical health. Avoid caffeine containing foods such as coffee and chocolates in the evening and before going to bed.

See that your child gets six to eight hours of sound sleep at night so that they are well rested and less stressed out while answering the exam. Inadequate sleep leads to daytime fatigue, slower reactions and poor concentration and impaired thinking.

On the examination day ensure that your child does not go to answer an exam hungry. See that they eat a nutritious breakfast or a light lunch.

To conclude, with regular study, time management and healthy eating your child or adolescent will certainly emerge a winner!

(Writer is a consultant nutritionist with 20 years of experience, practising at Panaji and can be contacted on rohinidiniz@gmail.com)