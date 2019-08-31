Eating saturated fats

Zubin D’souza

Everybody has their own ideas of utopia. Mine involves food. Not just food, it involves huge, humungous piles of decadently sinful food. The piles would be grouped into categories and then subdivided in alphabetic order. So, burgers and fries would in the fast food zone right after apple pie and empanadas respectively. Just as I finished mentioning all this to my psychiatrist (I visit him twice a week so that he can deem me sane enough to write a couple of articles such as these), he looked up from his pad of doodles with a rather worried frown on his face and started giving me a serious look.

He was worried that I was going to eat myself to a premature death. He made this very obvious because the words were accompanied by furious gesticulations and a raised pitch.

I thought that he was just upset at the thought of losing a regular, well-paying client!

I should know; saturated fats have been maligned at every opportunity and my insanity and imagination really cannot tamper with the facts that we have.

So how did this all start?

Way back in the late 60s, the incidences of heart diseases started increasing. It used to be something that one rarely came across and in an instant; it became the number one killer of people. Scientists went around frantically trying to search for the core of the issue and they did not stop searching till they formulated what is known as the ‘diet-heart hypothesis’.

The diet-heart hypothesis came into being in the mid 70s. It basically states that eating cholesterol and saturated fats increases the cholesterol levels in your blood leading to an increased chance of getting a heart attack.

So how did the scientists arrive at this conclusion?

Scientists had made an important breakthrough when they found out that increased levels of cholesterol also ended up increasing the chances of a heart attack. They also noticed that saturated fats seemed to increase the levels of cholesterol in the body. In all fairness, they did a simple mathematical A=B=C and reached the conclusion that saturated fats were bad for your health.

Now the clincher here is that there is no real human experiments were conducted and this is all conjecture.

Take any day in your life, any day you feel like and you will notice that you have between 1,100 milligrams and 1,700 milligrams of cholesterol in your body. The body absorbs roughly a quarter of that from your diet and the rest is created in your body by your liver.

The wonderful body mechanism is such that it regulates the amount of cholesterol that it produces. You eat more cholesterol laden food and your body produces less…… you eat less and your body produces more. Wow! It feels as you almost can’t win in this situation.

Much of the cholesterol found in food cannot be absorbed by our bodies.

Although short-term studies show that eating saturated fats can increase the cholesterol levels in people, long term studies show that there is absolutely no relationship between saturated fat consumption and the risk of heart disease. In fact a huge study conducted by the Japanese reached the conclusion that eating saturated fats may even reduce your chances of getting a stroke.

It is true that saturated fats transport LDL which is the bad form of cholesterol; but they also transport HDL which is the good form of cholesterol. LDL ends up being small dense particles (which have three times more the risk than large particles) which are more susceptible to being oxidised and hence turn more dangerous. Saturated fats increase the size of the LDL to a more benign subtype which is associated with reduced risk of heart disease. Studies that have been conducted on the impact of low carbohydrate diets (which are also extremely high on saturated fats) have actually reduced the overall risk of cardiac arrest by striking off the other factors like obesity, fasting glucose and triglycerides.

Now one of the biggest drawbacks of the fat free fad that began in the 80s and exploded into the 90s was that all the fat free food that people were munching was actually making them fatter than they were originally. This is because when food is bereft of the right kind of fat it does not help us feel as full and we eat more than our usual share.

So, having said all that, I am back to my dream of piles and piles of food arranged in alphabetical order.